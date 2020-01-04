HIGHLIGHTS: No. 25 Veribest downs Robert Lee behind Bratcher’s 11 points

ROBERT LEE — The No. 25 Veribest Lady Falcons picked up a District 11-1A win over Robert Lee 39-29 Friday evening behind a team-high 11 points from senior guard Zoe Bratcher.

