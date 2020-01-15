HIGHLIGHTS: No. 25 Lady Falcons stay perfect in District with win over Lady Wildcats

WATER VALLEY–The 25th ranked Veribest Lady Falcons held off Water Valley on the road with a 43-34 on Tuesday.

Veribest improves to 17-8 and 5-0 in District 11-1A play. Water Valley loses just their second District game this season, dropping to 4-2 in 11-1A.

Veribest will host No. 14 Blackwell at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, January 17th. The Lady Hornets are 22-5 and 5-0 in District.

Water Valley will be off on Friday.

