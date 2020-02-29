HIGHLIGHTS: No. 23 Veribest defeats Aspermont to advance to regional final

ABILENE — No. 23 Veribest beat Aspermont 49-43 in the Region II-A Semifinals Friday at Moody Coliseum at Abilene Christian University.

Aspermont out-scored Veribest 17-8 in the fourth quarter. The Lady Falcons were led by Cora Blackwell in points with 11. Bella Halfmann scored 10 for Veribest, with eight of those coming in the third quarter. Jenna Berry scored a game-high 16 points for Aspermont.

The Lady Falcons will play No. 7 Hermleigh at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in the Regional Championship game at Moody Coliseum. The winner will advance to the State Tournament.

