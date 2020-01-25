HIGHLIGHTS: No. 22 Veribest pulls away from Irion County to remain perfect in District

Local Sports

MERTZON– Veribest Girl’s Basketball beat Irion County on the road to remain perfect in District 11-1A play, 41-20.

Alliyah Harrison put up 10 points and was 4-7 from the free throw line for Veribest. The Lady Falcons improve to 8-0 in District play and are riding on a seven-game winning streak.

Irion County drops to 3-5 in District play. The Lady Hornets will face Water Valley at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28th on the road.

Veribest will host Robert Lee at 6:30 p.m. on the 28th.

