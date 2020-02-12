HIGHLIGHTS: No. 18 Blackwell captures district title, gets revenge on No. 24 Veribest

BLACKWELL — The No. 18 Blackwell Lady Hornets defeated the No. 24 Veribest Lady Falcons 47-38 Tuesday night to capture the District 11-1A championship.

Emilee Sanderson led the way for Blackwell with a game-high 16 points while Tori Campos added 12 points.

Veribest was led by freshman guard Callie Briley’s 15 points.

Blackwell will have a first round bye in the playoffs. Veribest’s first round matchup is still to be determined.

More Stories for you

• Lady Falcons ready for rematch with Blackwell

VERIBEST- Tuesday night will be a battle for the outright district title in 11-1A. Veribest Lady Falcons will take on…

• JW All Star Academy to bring Cowboys’ Gallup, others to San Angelo for clinic

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The JW All Star Academy is hosting a three-day speed and agility clinic that will feature Dallas C…

• Eldorado, Christoval to play for District 7-2A title

SAN ANGELO — Entering the final game of the regular season, Christoval and Eldorado are currently tied for first place…

• Season Pass Ep. 24: Upsets, buzzer beaters rock Concho Valley hardwood

SAN ANGELO — Season Pass returns to recap another week of Concho Valley sports. Join host Ryan Reynolds as he recaps t…

• KLST Player of the Week: Hill, Armendariz power Belles with two no-hitters

SAN ANGELO — No-hitter? A nice achievement. Back-to-back no-hitters? That’s just absurd. You can’t win if you can’t s…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Rams start strong but fall to No. 3 Buffs late

SAN ANGELO–Angelo State Men’s Basketball lost to No. 3 West Texas A&M 73-59 on Saturday. The Rams started out on an…