HIGHLIGHTS: No. 18 Blackwell captures district title, gets revenge on No. 24 Veribest

BLACKWELL — The No. 18 Blackwell Lady Hornets defeated the No. 24 Veribest Lady Falcons 47-38 Tuesday night to capture the District 11-1A championship.

Emilee Sanderson led the way for Blackwell with a game-high 16 points while Tori Campos added 12 points.

Veribest was led by freshman guard Callie Briley’s 15 points.

Blackwell will have a first round bye in the playoffs. Veribest’s first round matchup is still to be determined.

