HIGHLIGHTS: No. 13 Irion County marches to regional semifinals

RANKIN — No. 13 Irion County is moving on to the Class 1A Regional Semifinals after stomping Balmorhea 67-31 Tuesday night at Rankin High School.
Freshman guard Trevin Coffell led the way for the Hornets with a game-high 17 points including four first half three pointers.
The Hornets will face Jayton in the regional semifinals on Friday at McMurry University. Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m.
Playoff Pairings: https://www.conchovalleyhomepage.com/sports/boys-high-school-basketball-playoff-pairings/
