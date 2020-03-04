Irion County High School — Team Scores

HIGHLIGHTS: No. 13 Irion County marches to regional semifinals

RANKIN — No. 13 Irion County is moving on to the Class 1A Regional Semifinals after stomping Balmorhea 67-31 Tuesday night at Rankin High School.

Freshman guard Trevin Coffell led the way for the Hornets with a game-high 17 points including four first half three pointers.

The Hornets will face Jayton in the regional semifinals on Friday at McMurry University. Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m.

