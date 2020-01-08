HIGHLIGHTS: No. 12 Irion County beats Blackwell to stay undefeated

BLACKWELL — No. 12 Irion County defeated District 11-1A rival Blackwell 51-29 Tuesday night to stay undefeated.

Dawson Sparks led the way for Irion County with 15 points while Trevin Coffell added 14 points.

Michael Lowry led Blackwell with 13 points.

More Stories for you

• Mock 2020 UIL Football Realignment: Class 1A Division I

Every two years the UIL realigns all 11 classifications and their respective districts to level out the number of teams…

• Shaping out 2020 for Angelo State Sports

SAN ANGELO– Winter sports are in full swing at Angelo State, and the spring season is just the corner. 2020 is framing…

• Season Pass Ep. 19: Top moments of 2019; Rams, Belles roll to wins

SAN ANGELO — Season Pass returns to recap another week of Concho Valley sports. Join host Ryan Reynolds as he recaps t…

• KLST Player of the Week: Turner records season highs in wins over UTPB, WNMU

SAN ANGELO — Angelo State senior guard Collin Turner is this week’s KLST Player of the Week after helping the Rams to w…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Turner’s 21 points guides Rams to third straight win

SAN ANGELO — The Angelo State Rams defeated Western New Mexico 92-79 for their third straight win Saturday evening a…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Belles defeat Mustangs for third straight win

SAN ANGELO– Angelo State Belles Basketball beat Western New Mexico 69-50 on Saturday at home to win their third…