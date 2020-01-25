HIGHLIGHTS: No. 12 Hornets improve to 22-0 with win over Falcons

MERTZON– Irion County Boys Basketball remains undefeated. The Hornets beat the Veribest Falcons 51-34 to improve to 22-0.

Trevin Coffell scored a game high 19 points for the Hornets. Bobby Dunn led the Falcons in points with 11. Irion County improves to 5-0 in District 11-1A play and Veribest moves to 4-2 in District.

The Hornets will hit the road to Water Valley to face the Wildcats at 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28th.

The Falcons will host Robert Lee at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28th.

