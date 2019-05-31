ABILENE, Texas - Highlights of Wall's game one win over Brock in the 3A Region 1 Final from Crutcher Scott Field at Abilene Christian University.The Hawks scored three runs in the fourth inning to take the lead over the Eagles, and held off Brock in the seventh inning to win the opener of their best of three series.Game two will be at 1 p.m. on Friday at Crutcher Scott Field at Abilene Christian University.

