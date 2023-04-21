SAN ANGELO, TX. — The No. 1 Angelo State baseball team rallied to top No. 8 St. Edward’s in the series opener 7-6 in extra innings Friday night.

With the win, Angelo State improves to 37-6 overall, and 35-6 in the Lone Star Conference.

Angelo State jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the first courtesy of a Tripp Clark sacrifice fly to score Thomas Cain.

The Rams would add to their lead in the third with a Jacob Guerrero double to score Cain before Justin Harris singled home Jordan Williams in the fourth to increase the lead to 4-1.

On the mound, Aaron Munson would get the start for ASU, going 4.1 innings and allowing just one run while striking out six.

The Hilltoppers would score five unanswered in the sixth and seventh innings to take a 6-3 lead.

In the ninth, ASU would send the ballgame to extras after a Clark groundout to score Kam Kelton, and Austin Beck doubled to score Guerrero and Cain to tie at six.

The Rams would walk it off in the 11th courtesy of a Clark single that scored Cain to secure the victory.

Jackson Haga would pick up the win for the Rams in relief striking out four, allowing just a hit in 2.2 innings of work.

The Rams and Hilltoppers continue their four-game series tomorrow with a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m.