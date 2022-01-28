MILES– The Lady Bulldogs and the Miles Bulldogs hosted Roscoe in a couple of District 8-2A match-ups Friday night.



The Plowgirls pulled off a comeback in the second half winning 44-37 over the Miles girls basketball team to stay perfect in district. While the Bulldogs ran past the Plowboys with a final score of 52-35 to improve to 2-2 in district play.



Watch the girls’ and boys’ highlights in the video above.

