HIGHLIGHTS: Menard falls to McCamey at Badger Stadium

MCCAMEY, Texas — The Menard Yellowjackets fall to 0-2 on the year after losing to McCamey 56-6 Friday night at Badger Stadium.

Menard will host Ropes (1-1) on Sept. 11 at Findlay Field at 7 p.m.

