HIGHLIGHTS: Lake View protects home field in win over Llano

LAKE VIEW — Lake View picked up a 4-2 win over Llano on Tuesday at Chief Field and will travel to Lampasas on Friday for the Lampasas Tournament.

More Stories for you

• Rams’ Boone: ‘I think this team can beat anybody’

SAN ANGELO — Angelo State was one of the 64 teams selected when the NCAA Division II selection committee named its…

• Belles to face LCU for 4th time in NCAA’s

SAN ANGELO- If it wasn’t third time’s the charm, the Belles are hoping it’s fourth. The Angelo State Belles get the…

• Season Pass Ep. 28: Welcome to March Madness

SAN ANGELO — Season Pass returns to recap another week of Concho Valley sports. Join host Ryan Reynolds as he recaps t…

• KLST Player of the Week: Turner channels inner ‘Mamba’ at LSC Tournament

SAN ANGELO — Angelo State senior guard Collin Turner is this week’s KLST Player of the Week after breaking four s…

• HIGHLIGHTS: No. 9 Belles complete sweep over St. Edward’s, remain perfect at home

SAN ANGELO– No. 9 Angelo State Softball beat St. Edward’s 7-3 in game two of their doubleheader to sweep the…

• HIGHLIGHTS: (9) Belles win game 1 over St. Edward’s

SAN ANGELO- Genesis Armendariz was masterful in the circle as Angelo State run-rules St. Edward’s, 8-0 in six innings…