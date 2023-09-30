SAN ANGELO, TX— The Wall Lady Hawks defeated the Grape Creek Lady Eagles in straight sets Saturday morning.
The Hawks will look to continue the momentum when they face Jim Ned on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
by: Sabrina Hoover
