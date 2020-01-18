HIGHLIGHTS: Lady Cougars win nail-biter over Lady Bulldogs

MILES– The Christoval Lady Cougars beat Miles in a District 7-2A showdown, 34-31 on the road on Friday.

The Lady Cougars improve to 3-0 in District play and the Lady Bulldogs drop to 0-3.

Christoval will host Forsan on Tuesday, January 21st at 6:30 p.m.

More Stories for you

• HIGHLIGHTS: Belles fall to 25th WT Lady Buffs

CANYON- The Angelo State Belles fell to No. 25 West Texas A&M on Thursday night, losing back to back games for the…

• Veribest handed oral reprimand after DEC hearing

SAN ANGELO- The District Executive Committee for District 11-1A Div. 1 met on Thursday to discuss an alleged violation…

• Lady Cats set for district showdown against L.D. Bell

SAN ANGELO — Central is preparing for a battle for the top spot in the District 3-6A when it welcomes L.D. Bell to…

• Belles, Rams continue road stretch at WT

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State Belles and Rams continue their toughest road stretch of the season when they t…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Blackwell blows past Bronte for second straight district win

BLACKWELL — Blackwell only trailed once as the Hornets downed Bronte 46-32 for their second straight win in District 1…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Christoval knocks off Lady Lions in District 7-2A action

CHRISTOVAL- The Christoval Lady Cougars get a big district win in 7-2A over Ozona Lady Lions, 60-24.