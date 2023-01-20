SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Lady Falcons are riding a five-game win streak going into their match-up against a tough Lady Hornets team that looks to make their streak three.

In trouble down below, a pass out to Melaine Rainey, sets up for three, and it sinks in for the Lady Hornets.

Veribest ball, here comes Audrey Tillman for the steal, fast break down the court, and layup for Irion County.

Veribest looking for an answer, but isn’t there, Emily Ward is in with the offensive rebound and bucket for the Lady Falcons.

The Lady Hornets go on to win this one in a close battle, taking it down to the wire… 48-45 over the Lady Falcons.