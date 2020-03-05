HIGHLIGHTS: Historic season ends in state semifinals for No. 23 Lady Falcons

SAN ANTONIO– The No. 23 Veribest Lady Falcons lost to No. 1 Nazareth 43-23 in the 1A UIL Basketball State Semifinals at the Alamodome. This was the first appearance in the state tournament for the Lady Falcons, and the 29th for the Swiftettes.

The Lady Falcons (27-11) opened up the scoring with a jumper by Cora Blackwell. The Swiftettes (30-8) went on a 18-0 run carried over into the second quarter, limiting Veribest to two points in the opening quarter. Nazareth led 28-8 at halftime.

Bella Halfmann and Callie Briley led the Lady Falcons in points with eight. Addie Dyer had a game-high 13 points for the Swiftettes.

Nazareth will go for their fourth straight championship in the state title game against Lipan at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

