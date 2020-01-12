HIGHLIGHTS: Hayes perfect from three-point range as Rams beat LCU

LUBBOCK– Angelo State Men’s Basketball beat Lubbock Christian 73-71 on the road on Saturday.

The Rams (10-2, 6-2 LSC) rallied back in the second half to beat the Chaps (8-5, 5-3 LSC) to win their fourth straight.

Jeremy Hayes scored a game-high 21 points. The Senior Guard was 5-of-5 from the three-point line. Camron Reedus and Ronald Bell hit double digits in points as well with 15.

The Rams will stay on the road next week and travel to Canyon to face West Texas A&M on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

