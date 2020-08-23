HIGHLIGHTS: Grape Creek storms back to defeat Miles in five sets

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRAPE CREEK, Texas– Grape Creek and Miles battled in a five-set showdown on Saturday, and the Lady Eagles were victorious in front of their home fans.

The Lady Bulldogs held a 2-1 lead in the match heading into the fourth set, with a chance to close it out, but the Lady Eagles rallied back to win 26-24 and force a 5th set.

Miles held a 13-7 lead over Grape Creek in the 5th set, just needing two points to win the match. The Lady Eagles went on a 8-0 run to come from behind and defeat the Lady Bulldogs, 3-2.

Grape Creek will host Veribest at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25th. Miles will play on the road at Jim Ned at 6:30 on Tuesday.

More Stories for you

• HIGHLIGHTS: Wall beats Harper in straight sets, falls to Andrews in five
WALL, Texas– The Wall Lady Hawks hosted Harper and Andrews for a dual on Saturday. Wall swept Harper (25-9, 25-13,…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Sterling City survives TLCA in four sets
Sterling City, Texas — The Sterling City Lady Eagles defeated the TLCA in four sets (25-18, 21-25, 27-25, 25-19) S…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Grape Creek beats Sterling City in hard-fought battle
STERLING CITY, Texas– In the battle of the Lady Eagles, Grape Creek came out on top in five sets. Grape Creek won the…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Lake View downs TLCA in straight sets
San Angelo, Texas — The Lake View Maidens defeated the TLCA Lady Eagles in straight sets (25-19, 25-19, 25-20) Friday a…

• Water Valley football player pioneers workouts with Facebook page
WATER VALLEY, Texas– When the University Interscholastic League canceled all remaining spring activities in April due…

• Olfen giving second chances with creation of varsity athletics
ROWENA, Texas — Olfen ISD has existed for over 100 years, but have never competed in varsity athletics. Until n…

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo