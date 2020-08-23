HIGHLIGHTS: Grape Creek storms back to defeat Miles in five sets

GRAPE CREEK, Texas– Grape Creek and Miles battled in a five-set showdown on Saturday, and the Lady Eagles were victorious in front of their home fans.

The Lady Bulldogs held a 2-1 lead in the match heading into the fourth set, with a chance to close it out, but the Lady Eagles rallied back to win 26-24 and force a 5th set.

Miles held a 13-7 lead over Grape Creek in the 5th set, just needing two points to win the match. The Lady Eagles went on a 8-0 run to come from behind and defeat the Lady Bulldogs, 3-2.

Grape Creek will host Veribest at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25th. Miles will play on the road at Jim Ned at 6:30 on Tuesday.

More Stories for you

• HIGHLIGHTS: Wall beats Harper in straight sets, falls to Andrews in five

WALL, Texas– The Wall Lady Hawks hosted Harper and Andrews for a dual on Saturday. Wall swept Harper (25-9, 25-13,…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Sterling City survives TLCA in four sets

Sterling City, Texas — The Sterling City Lady Eagles defeated the TLCA in four sets (25-18, 21-25, 27-25, 25-19) S…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Grape Creek beats Sterling City in hard-fought battle

STERLING CITY, Texas– In the battle of the Lady Eagles, Grape Creek came out on top in five sets. Grape Creek won the…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Lake View downs TLCA in straight sets

San Angelo, Texas — The Lake View Maidens defeated the TLCA Lady Eagles in straight sets (25-19, 25-19, 25-20) Friday a…

• Water Valley football player pioneers workouts with Facebook page

WATER VALLEY, Texas– When the University Interscholastic League canceled all remaining spring activities in April due…

• Olfen giving second chances with creation of varsity athletics

ROWENA, Texas — Olfen ISD has existed for over 100 years, but have never competed in varsity athletics. Until n…