HIGHLIGHTS: Grape Creek downs Leakey at Eden Tournament

EDEN — The Grape Creek Lady Eagles defeated Leakey 30-26 in game six of the Eden Tournament Monday afternoon.

Grape Creek finished second in its pool and will face TLCA tomorrow in the tournament semifinals at 1:30 p.m. The winner will advance to the 6 p.m. championship game.

More Stories for you

• KLST Player of the Year: Elvir shatters records en route to historic season

SAN ANGELO — “Be not afraid of greatness: some are born great, some achieve greatness and some have greatness thrust u…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Lady Eagles down Hornets for third-place finish

STERLING CITY — The Eldorado Lady Eagles held the Highland Hornets to just 13 points in the second half en-route to 4…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Eldorado bags third at Holiday Tournament

STERLING CITY — The Eldorado Eagles defeated the Grady Wildcats 48-34 to take third-place at the Sterling City H…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Forsan uses big 2nd half to beat Sterling City

STERLING CITY- In the second game of Pool A for the Sterling City Lady Eagles, Forsan uses a big 2nd half to lift them…

• Top 5 Concho Valley sports moments of 2019

SAN ANGELO — With 2019 in the rear view mirror, the KLST/KSAN sports teams have compiled the top five moments of the y…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Sterling City beats Menard in tournament showdown

STERLING CITY– Sterling City beat Menard 73-41 in the opening round of the Varsity basketball tournament on…