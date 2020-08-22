HIGHLIGHTS: Grape Creek beats Sterling City in hard-fought battle

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STERLING CITY, Texas– In the battle of the Lady Eagles, Grape Creek came out on top in five sets.

Grape Creek won the first set 27-25, and Sterling City evened the match at one set a piece after winning the second set, 25-21.

Sterling City took the third set, 25-22 and had the chance to close out the match in the fourth set after trailing early. Sterling City rallied back and tied the match at 21 and took the 22-21 lead a moment later.

Grape Creek came back and won the fourth set, 25-22 to set the match to a fifth set, and took over from there. Match point went off the hands of Sterling City and out of bounds, and Grape Creek won the fifth set 15-10 to win the match, 3-2.

More Stories for you

• HIGHLIGHTS: Lake View downs TLCA in straight sets
San Angelo, Texas — The Lake View Maidens defeated the TLCA Lady Eagles in straight sets (25-19, 25-19, 25-20) Friday a…

• Water Valley football player pioneers workouts with Facebook page
WATER VALLEY, Texas– When the University Interscholastic League canceled all remaining spring activities in April due…

• Olfen giving second chances with creation of varsity athletics
ROWENA, Texas — Olfen ISD has existed for over 100 years, but have never competed in varsity athletics. Until n…

• REPLAY: 2020 Friday Night Football Preview Show
Watch the replay of the 2020 High School Preview Show here! Matt Loch, Jaydon Hart, Ryan Reynolds, and Rachel Turnock…

• Paint Rock working to build off last season with younger squad
PAINT ROCK, Texas — The Paint Rock Indians are entering year two of the Jeremy Wooten era and last season the program s…

• Up for the challenge: Ballinger ready to back up lofty expectations
BALLINGER — There is a lot of noise surrounding Ballinger coming into the 2020 high school football season. The…

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo