HIGHLIGHTS: Grape Creek beats Sterling City in hard-fought battle

STERLING CITY, Texas– In the battle of the Lady Eagles, Grape Creek came out on top in five sets.

Grape Creek won the first set 27-25, and Sterling City evened the match at one set a piece after winning the second set, 25-21.

Sterling City took the third set, 25-22 and had the chance to close out the match in the fourth set after trailing early. Sterling City rallied back and tied the match at 21 and took the 22-21 lead a moment later.

Grape Creek came back and won the fourth set, 25-22 to set the match to a fifth set, and took over from there. Match point went off the hands of Sterling City and out of bounds, and Grape Creek won the fifth set 15-10 to win the match, 3-2.

