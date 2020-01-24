HIGHLIGHTS: Five Belles score in double figures in win over St. Edward’s

SAN ANGELO– Angelo State Women’s Basketball beat St. Edward’s 85-72 at home on Thursday night.

The Belles (10-5, 7-4 LSC) had five players in double-figures in their victory over the Hilltoppers (11-6, 7-5 LSC). Catara Samuel put up 16 points and 10 rebounds for the double-double. Angel Hayden scored 14 points, which is a season high for the junior guard.

The remaining Belles that scored in double-figures are Sawyer Lloyd (13 points), Asia Davis (12 points) and De’Anira Moore (11 points).

At halftime of the Belles game, the Angelo State Baseball team received their Lone Star Conference and South Central Regional Championship rings. The Rams finished last season 46-12 and 22-2 in the LSC.

The Belles will host St. Mary’s (8-8, 7-5 LSC) at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 25th at the Junell Center.

More Stories for you

• ASU Belles ready for homestand after rough stretch

SAN ANGELO- The Angelo State Belles get a chance to return home, after their toughest road stretch on the season, going…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Central, Midland play out draw

SAN ANGELO- The Central soccer teams welcomed Midland High to town for a double-header on the pitch on Wednesday. Early…

• Rams looking for statement win against St. Edwards

SAN ANGELO — Midway through its conference schedule Angelo State has a 7-3 record and has shown glimpses of being one…

• New decade, same mentality for Rams

SAN ANGELO — The Angelo State baseball had plenty of success this past decade. The Rams won 366 games and made two…

• ASU Belles picked 7th in LSC preseason poll

DALLAS- The Lone Star Conference released their preseason poll for the 2020 softball season. The Angelo State Belles…

• Central swimming ready for another postseason run

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Central swim team is back in the pool to prepare for the regional championships in Lubbock in…