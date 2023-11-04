SAN ANGELO, TX— The Veribest Lady Falcons defeated TLCA Abilene in straight sets (25-8, 25-17, 25-10) to advance to the Regional Quarterfinals.
Veribest will now face Rankin. The date and time of that match is TBD.
