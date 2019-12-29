HIGHLIGHTS: Eldorado bags third at Holiday Tournament

STERLING CITY — The Eldorado Eagles defeated the Grady Wildcats 48-34 to take third-place at the Sterling City Holiday Tournament Saturday afternoon.
Junior center Aidan Dennis led the way for the Eagles with a game-high 18 points while senior small forward Cesar Garcia added 7 points.
