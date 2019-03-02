HIGHLIGHTS: Eden falls in the regional semi-final Video

SAN ANGELO, TX - March 1, 2019 — Highlights of Eden's regional semi-final loss to Jayton.

More Stories for you

• HIGHLIGHTS: Irion County Advances to Regional Final 3/1

San Angelo--Highlights of Irion County's win over Paducah to advance to the regional final.

• HIGHLIGHTS: #6 Angelo State Softball Edges Out Texas Woman's 5-3 3/1/19

The #6 Angelo State Rambelles bring their four-game losing streak to an end after their 5-3 win over Texas Woman's.

• HIGHLIGHTS: Rams Win Series Opener Against Tarleton State 03-01-19

Angelo State Baseball opened up a four-game series against Tarleton State Friday night. The Rams beat the Texans, 14-1.

• Rambelles Aim to End Four-Game Skid 03-01-19

Angelo State Softball will welcome in Texas Woman's Friday night. The Rambelles are hoping to snap a four-game losing ...

• HIGHLIGHTS: ASU Belles Win Big Over Midwestern St. 2/28

San Angelo--ASU Belles get a big win on the road against Midwestern State.

• HIGHLIGHTS: Rams Blow Out Midwestern State on the Road 91-64 2/28/19

Angelo State jumps into a tie for second place with A&M-Commerce in the LSC standings after their blowout win over ...