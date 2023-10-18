SAN ANGELO, TX. — Behind two goals from midfielder Mia Czarnecki, the Angelo State soccer team remained undefeated at home this season following a 4-0 victory over West Texas A&M Wednesday night.

The Belles would get the scoring going early and often, as Czarnecki would open the night with a goal before Mariah Griffin made it 2-0 Belles just 20 minutes into the match.

Just four minutes later, Madison Maxey would extend the Belles lead to 3-0 before Czarnecki would net her second of the match in the 39th minute.

Belles goalkeeper Amber Lockwood made one save in the victory, picking up her sixth shutout of the season.

The Belles are back in action on Wednesday, October 25th when they travel to Lubbock Christian.