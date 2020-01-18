HIGHLIGHTS: Christoval takes District opener over Miles

MILES–Christoval beat Miles on the road in their District 7-2A opener on Friday, 59-19.
The Bulldogs opened up the scoring, but the Cougars went on a 12-0 run in the first quarter.
Miles will host Eldorado on Tuesday, January 21st at 6:30 p.m.
More Stories for you
• HIGHLIGHTS: Lady Cougars win nail-biter over Lady Bulldogs
MILES– The Christoval Lady Cougars beat Miles in a District 7-2A showdown, 34-31 on the road on Friday. The Lady…
• HIGHLIGHTS: Belles fall to 25th WT Lady Buffs
CANYON- The Angelo State Belles fell to No. 25 West Texas A&M on Thursday night, losing back to back games for the…
• Veribest handed oral reprimand after DEC hearing
SAN ANGELO- The District Executive Committee for District 11-1A Div. 1 met on Thursday to discuss an alleged violation…
• Lady Cats set for district showdown against L.D. Bell
SAN ANGELO — Central is preparing for a battle for the top spot in the District 3-6A when it welcomes L.D. Bell to…
• Belles, Rams continue road stretch at WT
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State Belles and Rams continue their toughest road stretch of the season when they t…
• HIGHLIGHTS: Blackwell blows past Bronte for second straight district win
BLACKWELL — Blackwell only trailed once as the Hornets downed Bronte 46-32 for their second straight win in District 1…