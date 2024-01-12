SAN ANGELO, TX— Both the Cougars and Lady Cougars picked up District 7-2A victories Friday night on the road against Sterling City.

In the opener, the thirteenth-ranked Lady Cougars led from start to finish against the Lady Eagles, as they moved to 7-0 in District play with the 42-13 win.

In the nightcap, a battle of two of the top teams in District 7-2A, as the Cougars pulled out an eight-point victory over Sterling City to move to 5-0 in District play.

Ethan Busch led Christoval with 21 points Friday night, while Bruce Cooper and Camdin Balderas each added 13 points each.

Sterling City returns to action Tuesday night on the road against Sonora.

Christoval is back in action next Tuesday when they travel to Reagan County to continue district play.