HIGHLIGHTS: Christoval picks up road win against Eldorado, remain perfect in District 7-2A

ELDORADO — The Christoval Cougars went on the road and defeated the Eldorado Eagles 58-32 Friday night to stay perfect in District 7-2A.

Christoval improves to 3-0 with the win while Eldorado falls to 0-3.

