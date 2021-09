SAN ANGELO – The Central Bobcats drop their first game of the season, 45-13 at home against Austin Vandegrift. It was the first ever meeting between the Bobcats and the Vipers.

Vandegrift’s quarterback Brayden Buchanon connected with receiver Reece Beauchamp for two first half touchdowns, as the Vipers took a 24-3 lead into the half.

Central falls to 2-1 on the season. They’ll go on the road in week 3 against Amarillo Tascosa. That game will be played at West Texas A&M’s Buffalo Stadium.