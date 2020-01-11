HIGHLIGHTS: Central fails to stop Abilene High, falls 53-35

SAN ANGELO — Central could not defend home court against Abilene High as the Bobcats fell to the Eagles 53-35 Friday night.

More Stories for you

• Send us your nominee for the Concho Valley Homepage All-Decade Team

ATTENTION CONCHO VALLEY FOOTBALL FANS: We need your help! We’re putting together a list of the best of the best from…

• ASU Rams get set for LCU rematch

SAN ANGELO– The Angelo State Rams are getting ready to head to Lubbock for a rematch with the Lubbock Christian…

• Belles set for showdown with No. 2 Lubbock Christian

SAN ANGELO– The Angelo State Belles Basketball team will hit the road for a Lone Star Conference showdown against No….

• HIGHLIGHTS: Miles Bulldogs fall at home to Eula

MILES- The Miles Bulldogs fell at home on Tuesday night, to the Eula Pirates, 58-38. The Bulldogs will be in action…

• HIGHLIGHTS: No. 12 Irion County beats Blackwell to stay undefeated

BLACKWELL — No. 12 Irion County defeated District 11-1A rival Blackwell 51-29 Tuesday night to stay u…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Second-half surge fuels No. 14 Blackwell over Irion County

BLACKWELL — No. 14 Blackwell overcame a slow first half to beat the Irion County Hornets 41-30 Tuesday night. Emilee S…