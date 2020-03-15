HIGHLIGHTS: Central enters hiatus with loss to Lubbock Coronado

LUBBOCK — Central wrapped up the First Bank Classic with an 8-7 loss to Lubbock Coronado Saturday afternoon at Coronado High School.

The Bobcats were scheduled to start district play on March 17 with a road game against Weatherford, but since the UIL suspended all contests until March 29 due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, the start of district play is still up in the air.

The UIL suspension of contests goes into effect March 16.

