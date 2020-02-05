HIGHLIGHTS: Central drops first district match, falls to L.D. Bell

SAN ANGELO — Old Bobcat Stadium was the land of missed opportunities for Central as the Bobcats fell to L.D. Bell 1-0 Tuesday afternoon.

With the loss, Central falls to 7-4-1, 2-1 and will return to action on Feb. 11 against Haltom.

