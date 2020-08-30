HIGHLIGHTS: Bronte falls to Wink in straight sets

BRONTE, Texas– Bronte Volleyball hosted Wink and Benjamin for a duel on Saturday. No spectators were allowed.

The Lady Longhorns faced 2019 State Semifinalist, Wink, to open up the duel. The Lady Cats swept Bronte.

Bronte and Benjamin squared off to finish up the day, and the Lady Mustangs beat the Lady Longhorns in four sets.

Bronte (3-5) will be on the road at Jim Ned on Tuesday, September 1st, at 5:30 p.m.

More Stories for you

• Inside the Game Week 1: Ballinger, Eden get statement wins; Lake View, Wall, Sterling City dominate

Week 1 of the Texas High School Football season was jammed packed with intriguing match ups. Ballinger and Eden had…

• Locker Room Rewind: Saturday August 29, 2020

Join Ryan Reynolds and Jaydon for the first installment of Locker Room Rewind, Sponsored by Chunky Nelms Insurance….

• HIGHLIGHTS: Sterling City mercy rules rival Garden City

STERLING CITY — For the first time since 2014, Sterling City defeated rival Garden City, 74-28, forcing a mercy rule…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Rios scores four touchdowns, Wall dominates Eastland

EASTLAND — Senior running back Chase Rios scored four touchdowns, while senior quarterback added one touchdown, and…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Brady wins big over TLCA

BRADY, Texas – The first game in 3A-Division 1 didn’t go as planned for Matt Jones and the TLCA Eagles. The Brady…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Eden beats Blackwell in nail-biter

EDEN, Texas–Eden and Blackwell went down to the wire to open up the season, and the Bulldogs edged the Hornets,…