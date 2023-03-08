SAN ANGELO, TX. — After their almost four-hour marathon game Tuesday night that saw the Rambelles top Texas Woman’s 3-2 in 13 innings, ASU would take both from the Pioneers Wednesday for the midweek Lone Star Conference sweep.

In game one Wednesday afternoon, the Rambelles would get a complete game four-hitter from Genesis Armendariz between the circle, and two home runs from Paxton Scheurer and Ashton Dirner for the 6-0 victory against the Pioneers. Scheurer finished with 3 RBIs in game one, as Armendariz picked up her 10th win.

In game two, ASU would waste no time getting on the scoreboard, with a run each in the first and second innings. However, it would be the fourth and fifth innings where the Rambelles would do the biggest damage, scoring four runs in each inning for the 10-0 run-rule victory in five innings over Texas Woman’s.

Scheurer would follow up her three RBIs in game one, with six in the second game of the day. ASU starter Torrey Hogan would throw a complete game three-hitter for her fifth win of the season.

With the victory, the Rambelles improve to 17-9 overall, and 9-6 in the Lone Star Conference and are back in action Saturday when they begin a three-game series on the road against Oklahoma Christian.