HIGHLIGHTS: Bobcats tie with Lubbock Cooper in First Bank Classic

LUBBOCK– The Central Bobcat Baseball ended their game with Lubbock Cooper in a 6-6 tied in the First Bank Classic at Lubbock Cooper on Saturday.

The Bobcats also faced Lubbock Coronado to finish their preseason schedule, and lost to the Mustangs, 8-7.

