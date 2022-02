SAN ANGELO, TX. — The Angelo State women’s basketball team was victorious Tuesday night 71-55 against UT Permian Basin winning their third straight game, while the men fell to the Falcons 71-57.

Blakely Gerber led the way for the Belles with 17 points, and Tyrell Carroll scored 17 for the Rams.

The Rambelles are back in action Thursday when they travel to Western New Mexico.