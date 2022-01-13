SAN ANGELO– Angelo State hosted Midwestern State at Stephens Arena in a pair of Lone Star Conference games Thursday night.



The two picked up their first conference wins of the season after the Belles defeated the Mustangs 98-72 and the rams overcame a first-half deficit to win 75-73. The Men’s team improves to 1-1 in conference play and 11-3 overall. The women move to 1-1 in conference play 4-9 overall.



Up Next: The Belles will host Texas Woman’s Saturday, January 15 at 2 P.M. The Rams will also be in action at home as they take on Dallas Baptist at 4 P.M.



