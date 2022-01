SAN ANGELO, TX. — The Angelo State women’s basketball team picked up their second Lone Star Conference victory in a row, while the men fell to Dallas Baptist.

The Belles led from start to finish Saturday afternoon against Texas Woman’s in route to their 83-66, while the Rams dropped the conference match-up 82-69.

Both the men and women are back in action Thursday night when they travel to Canyon to take on West Texas A&M.