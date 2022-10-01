SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State Belles took on the #1 ranked Dallas Baptist University, Saturday afternoon at the ASU Soccer Complex.

The Belles, coming off their first loss of the season to UTPB, were looking to bounce back.

With less than five seconds to go in the first half, Hadley Coronado nails it into the top right corner of the net, giving ASU the 1-0 lead going into halftime.

Now, into the second half, DBU is unable to get anything going. With a little under 10 minutes remaining, Mia Czarnecki gets the open shot and it is tipped over the DBU goalie’s fingers and in for another Belles point.

The Belles go on to win this match-up, taking down #1 DBU 2-0 and will be back in action on the road Wednesday, taking on West Texas A&M.