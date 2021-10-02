HIGHLIGHTS: Belles secure seventh consecutive victory

SAN ANGELO– The Angelo State Belles Volleyball team had a busy weekend taking on Texas A&M Kingsville on Friday winning 3-0.

The Belles welcomed Texas A&M International and continue their perfect conference record after sweeping the Dustdevils.

Angelo State will host Lubbock Christian Wednesday, October 6.

Watch the highlights in the video above

