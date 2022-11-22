SAN ANGELO, Texas — After four games away from Angelo State, the Belles basketball team returned home for their home-opener game against number five, Eckerd College.

With their toughest test of the season, so far, the Belles didn’t seem to have too many issues with this Triton team.

Madison Honea, looking for Tayjanna McGhee-Pleasant, she’ll do a spin move and is in for the Belles point.

Landry Morrow needing some help, trapped by defenders. Payton Brown is there with the smooth jump shot.

We had some quick pass action, Sawyer Lloyd gets the wide-open shot, it is wet. Lloyd had 14 points on the day for herself.

The ball gets loose, Tay McGhee gets it and she had a day for herself as well. McGhee collected a 21-point team-high for the Belles.

Belles take this one big over the #5 Eckerd College, 70-63, and will be back in action December 1st at home against Texas A&M Kingsville at 5:30 p.m.