SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State Belles were back in action Saturday afternoon hosting Texas Woman’s University on their Senior Day.

In the first half, Reagan Urbany got it started early on, making it the fastest goal of the season for the Belles.

Just only a minute later, Cindy Rodriguez kicks it in off a rebound shot from Madison Stokes putting the Belles up by two.

Angelo State would search for some more insurance before the first half, Urbany strikes one into the net past the Texas Woman’s goalkeeper.

With Urbany scoring her fifth and sixth goal in this game, she now sits in eighth place in the conference for most goals on the season.

Belles go on to win this one 3-0 and improve to 12-2-2 on the season.