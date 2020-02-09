HIGHLIGHTS: Belles fall short of upsetting No. 16 Lady Buffs

SAN ANGELO — The Angelo State Belles dropped their third game in a row after losing to No. 16 West Texas A&M 56-49 Saturday afternoon at the Junell Center.

Senior forward De’Anira Moore and freshman guard Sawyer Lloyd missed their second straight game with season, which opened the court for new faces to step in. Freshman wing Kinley Brown scored 10 points for Angelo State while senior guard Asia Davis led the way with 14 points.

The Belles (12-8, 9-7) return to action on Thursday against the Oklahoma Christian Eagles (7-13, 7-9). Tip-off set for 5:30 p.m. in Oklahoma City.

