SAN ANGELO, TX. — The Angelo State women’s soccer team remained undefeated at home, capturing a 1-1 draw Wednesday night against UT Permian Basin.

After a scoreless first half, just over a minute into the second, Belles freshman Tina Clark buried a header off a corner by Mia Czarnecki to give ASU a 1-0 lead.

However, just two minutes later, the Falcons would tie it back up thanks to a goal from Maria Tarrago.

With the draw, the Belles move to 4-6-3 overall, and 3-2-2 in Lone Star Conference play.

ASU is back in action Saturday afternoon when they travel to Dallas Baptist University.