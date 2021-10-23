SAN ANGELO– The Angelo State soccer team hosted UT Tyler in a Lone Star Conference matchup.
The Belles were first on the board when Gabby Villagrand scored on a corner kick. The second goal came in the second half after Katelin Heise is taken down inside the box to force a penalty kick, which Valerie Solis made.
Head coach Travis McCorkle earned his 200th career win after the Belles defeated the Patriots 2-0.
HIGHLIGHTS: Belles defeat UT Tyler 2-0
