SAN ANGELO–The Angelo State Belles cruise on by Texas A&M International to win 83-56 in a Lone Star Conference matchup Saturday.
The Belles were in full control in the second half of the game to improve to 8-3 in conference play. Angelo State will look to continue its winning streak as they take on St. Mary’s Monday, February 14th.
Watch the highlights in the video above.
SAN ANGELO–The Angelo State Belles cruise on by Texas A&M International to win 83-56 in a Lone Star Conference matchup Saturday.