BAY CITY, Texas - An Amber Alert has been issued for an abducted teen in the Bay City area.

17-year-old Alicity Erevia was last seen in the 400 block of 7th Street on Thursday afternoon. She is Hispanic, with brown hair and brown eyes, weighs 180 pounds, and is 5'0". She was last seen wearing a black Adidas jacket with white stripes and blue jeans.