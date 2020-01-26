HIGHLIGHTS: Belles beat Rattlers for third straight win

SAN ANGELO– Angelo State Belles Basketball defeated St. Mary’s 75-64 at home on Saturday.

The Belles (11-5, 8-4 LSC) led 40-27 at the half over the Rattlers (8-9, 7-6 LSC) and never gave up that lead. Four Belles scored in double figures in their victory. Catara Samuel led the team with 16 points. De’Anira Moore totaled 13 points and was one rebound shy of a double-double, grabbing nine boards. Lana Marov had 12 points and Sawyer Lloyd had 10.

Angelo State will hit the road again to face the UT Tyler (3-14, 1-12 LSC) at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 30th at the Louis Herrington Patriot Center.

