SAN ANGELO, TX. — The Angelo State women’s soccer team advanced to the Lone Star Conference Tournament Semifinals Monday night thanks to their 3-0 victory over Texas A&M International.

The Belles would get on the board first in the match, in the 19th minute off a goal by Madison Maxey, before Grace Jordan doubled the ASU lead right before the half.

In the second half, the Belles would get some insurance off the foot of Mariah Griffin as she would tally a goal in the 62nd minute.

Belle goalkeeper Amber Lockwood would make three saves for ASU in the match, as the Belles picked up their fifth straight win.

Angelo State advances to the LSC Tournament semifinals Friday night in Dallas when they face St. Mary’s.